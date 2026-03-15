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  • New South Movies And Shows Releasing on OTT (15–21 March 2026): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Films Streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and More

New South Movies And Shows Releasing on OTT (15–21 March 2026): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Films Streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and More

The third week of March 2026 brings several exciting South Indian OTT premieres for fans of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. From romantic dramas and comedy entertainers to gripping thrillers and many new titles are arriving on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and ZEE5. Here are some of the most talked about South OTT releases streaming between 15 March and 21 March 2026:

Published By: Published: March 15, 2026 13:22:24 IST
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Mad for Each Other
1/8
New South Movies And Shows Releasing on OTT (15–21 March 2026): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Films Streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and More

Mad for Each Other

OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 15 March 2026
Hosted by Sreemukhi, this reality show follows ten celebrity couples living together for 70 days while navigating relationship challenges and fun tasks.

You Might Be Interested In
Pani
2/8

Pani

OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A major Malayalam release expected to deliver an intense narrative with strong performances and gripping storytelling.

Pennum Porattum
3/8

Pennum Porattum

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: Streaming this week
A dark comedy that blends satire and social commentary while following characters caught in absurd yet thought provoking situations.

You Might Be Interested In
Dragon
4/8

Dragon

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A coming of age comedy drama starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar that explores youth, ambition and self discovery.

NEEK
5/8

NEEK

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: 21 March 2026
A highly anticipated Tamil release expected to attract viewers with its commercial entertainment and star power.

Fire
6/8

Fire

OTT Platform: Tentkotta
Release Date: 21 March 2026
Directed by J Sathish Kumar, this romantic crime thriller mixes intense emotions with a suspenseful storyline.

Officer on Duty
7/8

Officer on Duty

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 20 March 2026
An action drama starring Kunchacko Boban that follows a determined police officer handling dangerous missions and personal challenges.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

OTT release dates and streaming availability may change depending on platform schedules and regional availability.

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