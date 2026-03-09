New South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin GIFT Nifty AI chatbot safety concerns India Human Rights Watch Biju George Iran oil depots 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani donald trump putin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & More

New South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & More

This week’s OTT lineup is packed with exciting South Indian releases, bringing fresh Telugu and Tamil films along with a romantic drama on Netflix. From gripping thrillers to emotional love stories, several new titles are arriving on Sun NXT, Netflix, JioHotstar, and Aha Video this week.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 16:07:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
South OTT Releases This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026)
1/7
New South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & MoreNew South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & More

South OTT Releases This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026)

Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.

You Might Be Interested In
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (Telugu)
2/7

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (Telugu)

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Release Date: 4 March 2026

About: The Telugu comedy-drama starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba follows a woman trapped in a toxic marriage who fights back to reclaim her life.

Dear Radhi (Tamil)
3/7

Dear Radhi (Tamil)

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: 6 March 2026

About: The story revolves around a shy young man whose life changes after meeting a woman dealing with a troubled past.

You Might Be Interested In
Granny (Tamil)
4/7

Granny (Tamil)

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: 6 March 2026

About: A Tamil horror-drama where a mysterious elderly woman with a dark past brings supernatural danger to a family.

With Love
5/7

With Love

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 6 March 2026

About: A romantic drama about two former schoolmates reconnecting while trying to track down their childhood crushes.

Vikram On Duty (Telugu)
6/7

Vikram On Duty (Telugu)

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: 6 March 2026

About: A crime thriller series following SIT inspector Vikram Vasu as he investigates complex cases while confronting secrets from his past.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The OTT release dates and platform availability mentioned above are based on publicly available reports and streaming announcements. Release schedules may vary by region or may change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest availability and updates.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS