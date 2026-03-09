New South Movies Releasing on OTT This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026) in Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam: Available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT & More
This week’s OTT lineup is packed with exciting South Indian releases, bringing fresh Telugu and Tamil films along with a romantic drama on Netflix. From gripping thrillers to emotional love stories, several new titles are arriving on Sun NXT, Netflix, JioHotstar, and Aha Video this week.
South OTT Releases This Week (9 March 2026-15 March 2026)
Here's a list of the top 5 OTT releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages.
Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (Telugu)
OTT Platform: Aha Video
Release Date: 4 March 2026
About: The Telugu comedy-drama starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba follows a woman trapped in a toxic marriage who fights back to reclaim her life.
Dear Radhi (Tamil)
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Release Date: 6 March 2026
About: The story revolves around a shy young man whose life changes after meeting a woman dealing with a troubled past.
Granny (Tamil)
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Release Date: 6 March 2026
About: A Tamil horror-drama where a mysterious elderly woman with a dark past brings supernatural danger to a family.
With Love
OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: 6 March 2026
About: A romantic drama about two former schoolmates reconnecting while trying to track down their childhood crushes.
Vikram On Duty (Telugu)
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: 6 March 2026
About: A crime thriller series following SIT inspector Vikram Vasu as he investigates complex cases while confronting secrets from his past.
Disclaimer
The OTT release dates and platform availability mentioned above are based on publicly available reports and streaming announcements. Release schedules may vary by region or may change without prior notice. Viewers are advised to check the respective OTT platforms for the latest availability and updates.