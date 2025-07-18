New to Thrifting? Start with These 5 Simple Shopping Hacks, In Pics
If you’ve ever walked by a thrift store and thought what gems might be hiding behind those rows of clothes- this is your invitation to come on in! Thrift shopping is not a trend, it’s a way of living that brings smart spending and brilliant styling together. From retro coats to fun knick-knacks to budget-friendly outfits, the thrill of finding something totally one-of-a-kind can’t be topped. But if you are a beginner to this, it is good to learn a few tips from the insiders before diving into the fray. Here are 5 beginner tips that will show you how to thrift and get some great bargains!
Go with a Plan - But Stay Flexible
Walk in with a general sense of what you need, perhaps a denim jacket or vintage dress, but keep yourself open-minded since the best thrift store finds tend to be those you hadn't anticipated.
Check the Quality, Not Just the Brand
Always examine the item closely- find the good sewing, functioning buttons or zippers, and good-quality fabric, for a sturdy no-brand piece will endure longer than a hot label with impairment.
Try Before You Buy
Vintage sizing is unreliable, so always try them on or hold them against you, as what looks wonderful on the hanger might not fit you as you envision.
Explore Every Section, Even Menswear!
Don't be afraid to venture into one size or gender section— men's T-shirts, oversized jackets, Jeans and even children's accessories can be fashion-forward items with proper styling.
Be Patient & Dig Deep
Thrifting is a patient and time-consuming process, so don't just browse the surface- dig through racks and bins, because the most unique and stylish jewels are always hidden.