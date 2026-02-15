New & Trending K-Dramas on Netflix (February 2026): What To Watch on OTT This Week | Romance, Thriller & Fantasy Picks
Netflix continues to expand its Korean content library in 2026, offering viewers a mix of romance, thrillers, fantasy, and reality drama. From gripping psychological mysteries to feel-good love stories and trending dating shows, the platform has something for every K-drama fan this week.
K-Drama Recommendations on Netflix
Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, emotional storytelling, or light romantic entertainment, these Korean series currently streaming on Netflix deserve a spot on your binge list.
The Art of Sarah (2026)
It is a psychological thriller exploring identity, trauma and hidden secrets.
Can This Love Be Translated?
It is a romantic comedy following a multilingual interpreter and a global celebrity navigating romance.
No Tail to Tell
It is a supernatural love story involving a mythical nine-tailed fox. Fans of fantasy and romance must watch this show.
Undercover Miss Hong
It is an action-comedy following a woman leading a double life while solving crimes.
Single’s Inferno (Season 5 & Reunion)
It is a reality dating drama. It is one of Netflix's most popular Korean reality shows globally.
