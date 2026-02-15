LIVE TV
  New & Trending K-Dramas on Netflix (February 2026): What To Watch on OTT This Week | Romance, Thriller & Fantasy Picks

New & Trending K-Dramas on Netflix (February 2026): What To Watch on OTT This Week | Romance, Thriller & Fantasy Picks

Netflix continues to expand its Korean content library in 2026, offering viewers a mix of romance, thrillers, fantasy, and reality drama. From gripping psychological mysteries to feel-good love stories and trending dating shows, the platform has something for every K-drama fan this week.

Published: February 15, 2026 15:59:18 IST
Follow us on
Google News
K-Drama Recommendations on Netflix
1/7
New & Trending K-Dramas on Netflix (February 2026): What To Watch on OTT This Week | Romance, Thriller & Fantasy Picks

K-Drama Recommendations on Netflix

Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, emotional storytelling, or light romantic entertainment, these Korean series currently streaming on Netflix deserve a spot on your binge list.

The Art of Sarah (2026)
2/7

The Art of Sarah (2026)

It is a psychological thriller exploring identity, trauma and hidden secrets.

Can This Love Be Translated?
3/7

Can This Love Be Translated?

It is a romantic comedy following a multilingual interpreter and a global celebrity navigating romance.

No Tail to Tell
4/7

No Tail to Tell

It is a supernatural love story involving a mythical nine-tailed fox. Fans of fantasy and romance must watch this show.

Undercover Miss Hong
5/7

Undercover Miss Hong

It is an action-comedy following a woman leading a double life while solving crimes.

Single’s Inferno (Season 5 & Reunion)
6/7

Single’s Inferno (Season 5 & Reunion)

It is a reality dating drama. It is one of Netflix's most popular Korean reality shows globally.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

