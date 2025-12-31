New Year 2026: Happy New Year Wishes in 7 Different Languages for Family, Friends & Loved Ones
Welcome New Year 2026 by sharing heartfelt wishes in seven different languages, expressing hope, happiness, health, prosperity, and success for family, friends, and loved ones across cultures.
English:
Happy New Year! Wishing you happiness, health, and success.
Hindi:
नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! यह साल आपके जीवन में सुख, शांति और सफलता लेकर आए।
Spanish:
¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Que el año nuevo te traiga felicidad y prosperidad.
French:
Bonne année ! Que cette nouvelle année vous apporte bonheur et réussite.
German:
Frohes neues Jahr! Möge das neue Jahr Glück und Erfolg bringen.
Italian:
Felice Anno Nuovo! Ti auguro felicità e successo.
Japanese:
明けましておめでとうございます。新しい年が幸せと成功に満ちますように。