  New Year 2026: Happy New Year Wishes in 7 Different Languages for Family, Friends & Loved Ones

New Year 2026: Happy New Year Wishes in 7 Different Languages for Family, Friends & Loved Ones

Welcome New Year 2026 by sharing heartfelt wishes in seven different languages, expressing hope, happiness, health, prosperity, and success for family, friends, and loved ones across cultures.

Published: December 31, 2025 10:50:16 IST
English:
1/7

English:

Happy New Year! Wishing you happiness, health, and success.

Hindi:
2/7

Hindi:

नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! यह साल आपके जीवन में सुख, शांति और सफलता लेकर आए।

Spanish:
3/7

Spanish:

¡Feliz Año Nuevo! Que el año nuevo te traiga felicidad y prosperidad.

French:
4/7

French:

Bonne année ! Que cette nouvelle année vous apporte bonheur et réussite.

German:
5/7

German:

Frohes neues Jahr! Möge das neue Jahr Glück und Erfolg bringen.

Italian:
6/7

Italian:

Felice Anno Nuovo! Ti auguro felicità e successo.

Japanese:
7/7

Japanese:

明けましておめでとうございます。新しい年が幸せと成功に満ちますように。

