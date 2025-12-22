New Year Countdown Begins: 6 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar in the Final Days of 2025
The New Year countdown has officially begun, and everyone is revisiting their favorite comfort movies. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, these films are dominating year-end watchlists. If you’re counting down to midnight, these movies will make the final days of the year feel extra special.
New Year Movies Recommendation
Here's a list of the best 6 movies you should watch before the end of 2025.
New Year's Eve on Netflix
An entire story revolving around New Year's Eve celebrations. It has multiple interconnected love stories and countdown moments.
Love, Simon on Jio Hotstar
It is a heartwarming story about love, identity and acceptance. It is an emotional yet feel-good story, perfect for New Year reflection.
Love Actually on Netflix
It has multiple love stories blending Christmas into New Year vibes. It is hugely rewatched during the holiday countdown.
About time on Amazon Prime Video
It is romance mixed with travel and life lessons. It hits harder during the last 10 days of the year.
Notting Hill on Amazon Prime Video
It is a classic celebrity-meets-common-man love story with cozy and nostalgic vibes. It is endlessly rewatchable and fun.
The Proposal on Jio Hotstar
It is about a fake relationship turning into real love trope. It is light, funny and perfect for new year eve.
