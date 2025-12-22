New Year Countdown Begins: 6 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar in the Final Days of 2025

The New Year countdown has officially begun, and everyone is revisiting their favorite comfort movies. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, these films are dominating year-end watchlists. If you’re counting down to midnight, these movies will make the final days of the year feel extra special.