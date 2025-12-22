LIVE TV
  • New Year Countdown Begins: 6 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar in the Final Days of 2025

New Year Countdown Begins: 6 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+ Hotstar in the Final Days of 2025

The New Year countdown has officially begun, and everyone is revisiting their favorite comfort movies. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar, these films are dominating year-end watchlists. If you’re counting down to midnight, these movies will make the final days of the year feel extra special.

Published: December 22, 2025 16:02:38 IST
New Year Movies Recommendation
new year movies on ott

New Year Movies Recommendation

Here's a list of the best 6 movies you should watch before the end of 2025.

New Year's Eve on Netflix
New Year's Eve on Netflix

An entire story revolving around New Year's Eve celebrations. It has multiple interconnected love stories and countdown moments.

Love, Simon on Jio Hotstar
Love, Simon on Jio Hotstar

It is a heartwarming story about love, identity and acceptance. It is an emotional yet feel-good story, perfect for New Year reflection.

Love Actually on Netflix
Love Actually on Netflix

It has multiple love stories blending Christmas into New Year vibes. It is hugely rewatched during the holiday countdown.

About time on Amazon Prime Video
About time on Amazon Prime Video

It is romance mixed with travel and life lessons. It hits harder during the last 10 days of the year.

Notting Hill on Amazon Prime Video
Notting Hill on Amazon Prime Video

It is a classic celebrity-meets-common-man love story with cozy and nostalgic vibes. It is endlessly rewatchable and fun.

The Proposal on Jio Hotstar
The Proposal on Jio Hotstar

It is about a fake relationship turning into real love trope. It is light, funny and perfect for new year eve.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

