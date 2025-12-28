New Year’s Eve Party Guide: Delhi’s Most Glamorous Venues To Ring In 2026
New Year’s Eve in Delhi showcases a lively combination of posh luxury nightclubs and energetic resto-pubs, which include famous DJs, special decorations, and fine food for a memorable welcoming of 2026.
Privee (Shangri-La Eros)
This high-octane nightclub features a massive dance floor and world-class LED visuals for an elite clubbing experience. Expect live performances by celebrity artists like Raftaar and international dancers alongside a premium open bar.
Kitty Su (The LaLit)
Renowned for its bold, inclusive vibe, this award-winning venue is a hotspot for electronic, house, and commercial music lovers. The 2025 celebration features the "Christmas Queens" drag extravaganza and high-energy DJ sets that run late into the night.
Soho Club (The Ashok)
A glamorous, high-ceilinged venue in Chanakyapuri that attracts Delhi’s finest crowd for a sophisticated yet wild countdown. The "NYE 2026" event promises a grand showdown with heavy-hitting EDM and Bollywood beats on a state-of-the-art sound system.
Toy Room (Aerocity)
Inspired by global nightlife brands, this quirky club is famous for its Hip-Hop/R&B focus and iconic "Frank" the teddy bear mascot. It offers a boutique party atmosphere with graffiti-style interiors, perfect for a fresh and playful start to the new year.
Lord of the Drinks (Connaught Place)
This massive medieval-themed resto-pub is ideal for groups wanting a mix of energetic DJ music and a sprawling terrace vibe. Known for its long bar and signature cocktails, it provides a lively, high-energy countdown in the heart of the city.
38 Barracks (Connaught Place)
A unique military-themed "heritage" bar that offers a curated "Operation New Year’s Eve" with live music, dhol, and even tattoo artists. The experience focuses on high-spirited camaraderie with a massive 20-dish buffet and premium "Silver and Gold" beverage tiers.