LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting Aravalli hills definition row Cricket BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New Year’s Eve Party Guide: Delhi’s Most Glamorous Venues To Ring In 2026

New Year’s Eve Party Guide: Delhi’s Most Glamorous Venues To Ring In 2026

New Year’s Eve in Delhi showcases a lively combination of posh luxury nightclubs and energetic resto-pubs, which include famous DJs, special decorations, and fine food for a memorable welcoming of 2026.

Published By: Published: December 28, 2025 11:18:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Privee (Shangri-La Eros)
1/6
Privee (Shangri-La Eros)

Privee (Shangri-La Eros)

This high-octane nightclub features a massive dance floor and world-class LED visuals for an elite clubbing experience. Expect live performances by celebrity artists like Raftaar and international dancers alongside a premium open bar.

You Might Be Interested In
Kitty Su (The LaLit)
2/6
Kitty Su (The LaLit)

Kitty Su (The LaLit)

Renowned for its bold, inclusive vibe, this award-winning venue is a hotspot for electronic, house, and commercial music lovers. The 2025 celebration features the "Christmas Queens" drag extravaganza and high-energy DJ sets that run late into the night.

Soho Club (The Ashok)
3/6
Soho Club (The Ashok)

Soho Club (The Ashok)

A glamorous, high-ceilinged venue in Chanakyapuri that attracts Delhi’s finest crowd for a sophisticated yet wild countdown. The "NYE 2026" event promises a grand showdown with heavy-hitting EDM and Bollywood beats on a state-of-the-art sound system.

You Might Be Interested In
Toy Room (Aerocity)
4/6
Toy Room (Aerocity)

Toy Room (Aerocity)

Inspired by global nightlife brands, this quirky club is famous for its Hip-Hop/R&B focus and iconic "Frank" the teddy bear mascot. It offers a boutique party atmosphere with graffiti-style interiors, perfect for a fresh and playful start to the new year.

Lord of the Drinks (Connaught Place)
5/6
Lord of the Drinks (Connaught Place)

Lord of the Drinks (Connaught Place)

This massive medieval-themed resto-pub is ideal for groups wanting a mix of energetic DJ music and a sprawling terrace vibe. Known for its long bar and signature cocktails, it provides a lively, high-energy countdown in the heart of the city.

You Might Be Interested In
38 Barracks (Connaught Place)
6/6
38 Barracks (Connaught Place)

38 Barracks (Connaught Place)

A unique military-themed "heritage" bar that offers a curated "Operation New Year’s Eve" with live music, dhol, and even tattoo artists. The experience focuses on high-spirited camaraderie with a massive 20-dish buffet and premium "Silver and Gold" beverage tiers.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS