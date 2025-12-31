LIVE TV
  • New Year’s Eve Watchlist: From Thrillers To Feel-Good Films, Top 5 OTT Picks

New Year’s Eve Watchlist: From Thrillers To Feel-Good Films, Top 5 OTT Picks

No matter if you party at home or simply stay quietly during the year’s end, New Year’s Eve is the right moment to have a streaming binge. This selected OTT watchlist provides a variety of genres from gripping thrillers to charming feel good movies and has something for every mood, thus guaranteeing that your night is both entertaining and unforgettable.

Published: December 31, 2025 02:09:38 IST
Knives Out
1/5
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Knives Out

A sharp whodunit packed with twists, secrets, and dark humor. Keeps you guessing till the very end. Perfect for a suspense-filled New Year’s Eve watch.

The Intern
2/5
(Image Credit: IMDB)

The Intern

A heartwarming story about friendship across generations. Light, comforting, and quietly uplifting. Ideal for a relaxed, feel-good start to the New Year.

Gone Girl
3/5
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Gone Girl

A chilling tale of marriage, media, and manipulation. Dark, gripping, and brilliantly unpredictable. Best suited for viewers who enjoy intense storytelling.

Little Women
4/5
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Little Women

A beautiful adaptation celebrating family, love, and independence. Emotionally rich with strong performances. A soothing yet inspiring New Year’s Eve pick.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout
5/5
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

High-octane action with breathtaking stunts. Fast-paced and visually spectacular. Great for ending the year on an adrenaline rush.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

