Nine Avatars Of Durga Maa! Which Durga Avatar Is Worshipped On Which Day? In Pics

Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, and many other parts of the country. It is the worship of Maa Durga, the goddess of strength, courage, and protection. The festival reminds us of the victory of good over evil.

The story behind Durga Puja goes back to ancient times when a demon named Mahishasura became very powerful. He prayed to Lord Brahma and got a blessing that no man or god could kill him. With this power, he started troubling the gods, taking over heaven, and spreading fear everywhere. None of the gods could defeat him, so they all went to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Brahma for help.

It was then decided that only a divine woman with the combined power of all gods could destroy Mahishasura. All the gods gave their energy together, and from that bright energy, Maa Durga was created. She appeared as a beautiful but fierce goddess with ten arms, each holding a weapon given by different gods Lord Shiva gave her a trident, Lord Vishnu gave her a discus, Lord Indra gave her a thunderbolt, and many others gave her weapons and powers. She rode on a lion, which became her vehicle, symbolizing bravery and strength.

Maa Durga fought Mahishasura for nine long days and nights. On the tenth day, she finally killed him. This day is called Vijayadashami or Dussehra, meaning the victory day. Durga Puja is celebrated every year to honor this great battle and to show that no matter how powerful evil becomes, it can never win against truth and goodness. The festival also teaches us to respect the power of women and to seek blessings from Maa Durga for courage, peace, and protection in our lives.