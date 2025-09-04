NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT: Top 8 IIM Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad secured the top position in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore in second place and IIM Kozhikode in third. These rankings are based on the excellence of India’s top IITs based on parameters such as teaching, research, graduation outcome, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. Take a look at the top 8 IIM colleges in India as per NIRF 2025.