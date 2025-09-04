NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT: Top 8 IIM Colleges in India as per NIRF Ranking 2025
NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. In the 2025 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad secured the top position in the management category, followed by IIM Bangalore in second place and IIM Kozhikode in third. These rankings are based on the excellence of India’s top IITs based on parameters such as teaching, research, graduation outcome, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. Take a look at the top 8 IIM colleges in India as per NIRF 2025.
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad once again secured the first position in the management category. IIM Ahmedabad offers the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), PGP-FABM, one-year PGPX, Ph.D., e-mode programs, executive education, and the JSW School of Public Policy for advanced policy studies.
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore secured second position five times in a row. IIM Bangalore offers two-year PGP (MBA), one-year EPGP (Executive MBA), PGPBA (Business Analytics), part-time PGPEM, five-year Ph.D. FPM and PGPPM.
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode continues to hold the third position since 2023. IIM Kozhikode offers undergraduate. Postgraduate, and executive and doctoral in Management.
Indian Institute of Management Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Delhi secured fourth position as per the NIRF ranking in 2025 and 2024. IIM Delhi offers a robust range of courses, including full-time MBA, Executive MBA, and short-term certification in digital transformation, data analytics, and supply chain management.
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow secured fifth position. IIM Lucknow offers a variety of programs including flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP in Agribusiness, PGP in Sustainable Management, Executive MBAs, and more.
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai continues to secure sixth position for both 2024 and 2025 as per NIRF rankings. IIM Mumbai offers full time MBA programes in General Management, Operations & Supply Chain Management, and Sustainability Management.
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta secured seventh position, a decline from fourth position in 2024. IIM Calcutta OFFERS one-year specialisation in Infrastructure Management, Executive PhD programme, and online MBA Programme.
Indian Institute of Management Indore
Indian Institute of Management Indore secured eighth position as per NIRF rankings. IIM Indore offers diverse programs PGP, EPGP, IPM, PGPMX, and more.