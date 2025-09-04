NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT: Top 7 IIT Colleges in India NIRF Ranking 2025
NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework- NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. In the 2025 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology Madras once again secured the first position, with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in the second position and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the third. These rankings are based on the excellence of India’s top IITs based on parameters such as teaching, research, graduation outcome, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. Take a look at the top IIT colleges in India as per NIRF 2025.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Madras secured the first position in the NIRF Ranking 2025. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Humanities, and Management.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay continues to hold the second position as per the NIRF Ranking 2025. IIT Bombay offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Humanities.
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi secured third position in 2025, it came in fourth position in 2024. IIT Delhi offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Design, Management, and Humanities.
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur secured fourth position, meanwhile, it consistently remained in fifth place across the last two years. IIT Kanpur offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Humanities.
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur secured the fourth position as per the NIRF ranking, after a drop in 2024 to the sixth position. IIT Kharagpur offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Humanities.
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee secured the position in the top 5 list according to the NIRF ranking 2025. IIT Roorkee offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in Engineering, Sciences, Management, Architecture, and Humanities.