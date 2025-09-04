NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT: Top 7 IIT Colleges in India NIRF Ranking 2025

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework- NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. In the 2025 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology Madras once again secured the first position, with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in the second position and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the third. These rankings are based on the excellence of India’s top IITs based on parameters such as teaching, research, graduation outcome, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. Take a look at the top IIT colleges in India as per NIRF 2025.