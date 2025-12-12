Nita Ambani recently attended the annual day celebration of her grandchildren Prithvi Aadiya and Krishna and her heartwarming moments from the event are winning the internet. She was joined by her daughter Isha Ambani and the proud grandmother was seen cheering dancing and enjoying the kids performances while Isha delivered a heartfelt speech on stage. Pictures shared by a fan page are now going viral and offering a rare and adorable glimpse into the Ambani familys joyful bonding.
Nita Ambani Attends Prithvi, Aadiya & Krishna’s School Event With Isha Ambani: Photos Win Hearts
Nita Ambani At the Annual Day
Nita Ambani attended the annual day event of her grandchildren Prithvi, Aadiya, and Krishna. She looked proud and joyful as she watched their performances. Her presence added warmth and excitement to the celebration.
Sweet Moments With Her Grandkids
She was seen cheering loudly for them during the show. Nita even joined the kids for a short dance creating adorable family moments. Her happy expressions showed how much she enjoyed being part of their big day.
Isha Ambani Accompanies Her Mother
Isha Ambani attended the function alongside Nita Ambani. She supported her children throughout the event with a bright and encouraging smile. Her appearance added to the family’s graceful presence at the celebration.
Isha Ambani’s Stage Speech
Isha took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech. She spoke about creativity, values, and the importance of early learning. Her confident and warm delivery impressed the audience.
Fan Page Shares the Highlights
A fan page shared pictures capturing the beautiful family moments. The photos showed Nita dancing, clapping, and cheering for the kids. They also captured Isha’s elegant stage moment during her speech.
