Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special

Nita Ambani’s vibrant Madurai cotton Gharchola saree took 10 months to handcraft. Blending Gujarati and Tamil traditions, the saree features intricate zari checks, bandhani patterns, and symbolic motifs like lotuses and elephants. Designed by Rajshrungar and styled by Manish Malhotra, it showcases India’s rich textile heritage and celebrates the elegance of artisanal craftsmanship and slow fashion.