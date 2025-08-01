  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special

Nita Ambani’s vibrant Madurai cotton Gharchola saree took 10 months to handcraft. Blending Gujarati and Tamil traditions, the saree features intricate zari checks, bandhani patterns, and symbolic motifs like lotuses and elephants. Designed by Rajshrungar and styled by Manish Malhotra, it showcases India’s rich textile heritage and celebrates the elegance of artisanal craftsmanship and slow fashion.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
1/7

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree

This beautiful saree took 10 months to create by combining traditional craft with cultural heritage.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
2/7

The Origin and Craftsmanship of this saree

The Gharchola saree is woven in Madurai, an increasingly rare traditional weaving technique maintained and perfected by artisans for centuries.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
3/7

A Lengthy Weaving Process

The entire process took 10 months, all done by hand using pure cotton, with patterned and colored detail.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
4/7

Unique Patterns and Motifs

The saree is hand-printed with intricate geometric patterns and motifs representing cultural stories, emphasizing the artistic quality of the saree.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
5/7

Cultural and Fashion Relevance

This saree is a link between heritage and modern fashion, recognized for enacting cultural recovery amid international events worn by Nita Ambani.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
6/7

Legacy and Preservation

The Madurai Gharchola saree speaks on which traditions need to live on, and the structure of supporting and preserving artisans for future generations to come.

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and fashion commentary purposes only. The reported weaving time and artisan details are based on public sources and media reports.

Tags:

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery
Nita Ambani’s Madurai Gharchola Saree Took 10 Months to Weave: Here’s Why It’s Special - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?