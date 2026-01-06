No Creams, No Gimmicks: Rujuta Diwekar’s Simple Skincare Routine
Kareena Kapoor’s and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar emphasizes lifestyle over products. Her glowing skin comes from hydration, sleep, exercise, and avoiding misleading skincare claims.
Hydrate Consistently
Drink water throughout the day, not just when thirsty. Visible, accessible water encourages regular intake, helping maintain skin elasticity and natural glow.
Step 2 – Prioritize Early Sleep
Going to bed between 9:30–10 PM supports cell repair and hormonal balance, crucial for skin health and reducing signs of fatigue.
Regular Exercise
Exercise boosts circulation, oxygenates skin, and reduces stress. Rujuta recommends daily movement, preferably before 9 AM, for long-term skin and overall health.
Avoid Skincare Gimmicks
Ignore viral routines and anti-aging claims. Products promising unrealistic results rarely work; consistency in lifestyle habits is far more effective.
Why Lifestyle Beats Products
Hydration, sleep, and exercise improve skin naturally. Expensive creams can’t replace the benefits of healthy daily routines.
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Skipping sleep, inconsistent exercise, and chasing viral products can harm skin. Rujuta’s method focuses on repeatable, science-backed habits.
Key Takeaway from Rujuta Diwekar
Four simple steps - drink water, sleep early, exercise, and avoid gimmicks - support long-term healthy, glowing skin without breaking the bank.