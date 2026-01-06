LIVE TV
  No Creams, No Gimmicks: Rujuta Diwekar's Simple Skincare Routine

No Creams, No Gimmicks: Rujuta Diwekar’s Simple Skincare Routine

Kareena Kapoor’s and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar emphasizes lifestyle over products. Her glowing skin comes from hydration, sleep, exercise, and avoiding misleading skincare claims.

Published By: Published: January 6, 2026 19:50:20 IST
Hydrate Consistently
1/7
Credit: Freepik

Hydrate Consistently

Drink water throughout the day, not just when thirsty. Visible, accessible water encourages regular intake, helping maintain skin elasticity and natural glow.

Step 2 – Prioritize Early Sleep
2/7
Credit: Freepik

Step 2 – Prioritize Early Sleep

Going to bed between 9:30–10 PM supports cell repair and hormonal balance, crucial for skin health and reducing signs of fatigue.

Regular Exercise
3/7
Credit: Freepik

Regular Exercise

Exercise boosts circulation, oxygenates skin, and reduces stress. Rujuta recommends daily movement, preferably before 9 AM, for long-term skin and overall health.

Avoid Skincare Gimmicks
4/7
Credit: Freepik

Avoid Skincare Gimmicks

Ignore viral routines and anti-aging claims. Products promising unrealistic results rarely work; consistency in lifestyle habits is far more effective.

Why Lifestyle Beats Products
5/7
Credit: Freepik

Why Lifestyle Beats Products

Hydration, sleep, and exercise improve skin naturally. Expensive creams can’t replace the benefits of healthy daily routines.

Common Mistakes to Avoid
6/7
Credit: Freepik

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Skipping sleep, inconsistent exercise, and chasing viral products can harm skin. Rujuta’s method focuses on repeatable, science-backed habits.

Key Takeaway from Rujuta Diwekar
7/7
Credit: Freepik

Key Takeaway from Rujuta Diwekar

Four simple steps - drink water, sleep early, exercise, and avoid gimmicks - support long-term healthy, glowing skin without breaking the bank.

