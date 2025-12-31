No Engagement With Abhishek Malhan, Says Jiya Shankar | Check Out Actor’s Glam, Sexy Photos
Finally, Actress Jiya Shankar has made a clear statement regarding the rumors of her engagement with Abhishek Malhan. She has shared an intimate photo with her actual partner and requested the fans to forget all the unwarranted relationship speculations in 2025.
The Viral Spark
Reports from entertainment pages claimed Jiya and Abhishek Malhan had officially made their relationship public. The buzz suggested an engagement was imminent, sending social media into a massive frenzy.
The "Mystery Man" Reveal
To debunk the rumors, Jiya shared an Instagram story featuring a man kissing her affectionately on the forehead. While she kept his face hidden with an emoji, the post clearly signaled she is in a relationship with someone else.
Direct Dismissal
Accompanying her photo, Jiya wrote the pointed caption, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!” This serves as a definitive statement to end the long-standing speculation linking her to her former co-contestant.
Clarification on Abhishek Malhan
Jiya reiterated that her bond with Abhishek during Bigg Boss OTT 2 was never more than a friendship. She has previously clarified that even that friendship has ended and they no longer follow each other.
Stand Against "Cheap Stunts"
The actress criticized meme pages for spreading fabricated news for views and condemned personal attacks on her character. She emphasized her independence as a "self-made" woman and asked for her family's name to be kept out of it.