No Friends Around? Here Are The Games You Can Play Online With Friends

UNO

UNO online brings all the frenetic excitement of the physical card game to your fingertips, so you can shout "UNO!" to your friends wherever you are. The heart of the fun is in using action cards such as Skip, Reverse, and Draw Two to play tricks on your opponents, or in holding out for that single card to clear your hand. There are online versions with smooth play, sometimes real-time multiplayer, different rulesets, and even themed packs. It's a quick, exhilarating, and laughably competitive means of bringing people together and good-naturedly frustrating them.