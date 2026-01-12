LIVE TV
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
No-Makeup Makeup: Bollywood Edition

From dewy skin to barely-there glam, Bollywood actresses are redefining beauty with the no-makeup makeup trend that celebrates natural skin, simplicity, and confidence.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 12, 2026 13:25:10 IST
The Rise of No-Makeup Makeup
The Rise of No-Makeup Makeup

Bollywood’s beauty philosophy is shifting towards minimalism. The no-makeup makeup trend highlights natural skin texture, soft features, and subtle enhancement, focusing on healthy skin rather than heavy coverage or dramatic transformations.

Alia Bhatt’s Fresh-Faced Glow
Alia Bhatt’s Fresh-Faced Glow

Alia Bhatt often embraces minimal base makeup, lightly defined brows, and nude lips. Her everyday beauty looks prove that hydrated skin, gentle blush, and natural lashes can create a youthful, effortless appearance.

Deepika Padukone’s Bare-Skin Confidence
Deepika Padukone’s Bare-Skin Confidence

Deepika Padukone champions clean beauty with sheer foundations and muted tones. Her no-makeup looks focus on glowing skin, softly highlighted cheekbones, and neutral lips, allowing her natural features to take centre stage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Timeless Minimalism
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Timeless Minimalism

Kareena’s approach blends elegance with simplicity. She often opts for minimal concealer, natural brows, and soft lip colors, proving that confidence and skincare play a bigger role than layers of makeup.

Anushka Sharma’s Effortless Everyday Look
Anushka Sharma’s Effortless Everyday Look

Anushka Sharma favours breathable makeup with a skin-first approach. Her no-makeup makeup style includes light coverage, subtle eye definition, and hydrated lips, making her look relatable and refreshingly real.

Kiara Advani’s Soft Glam Balance
Kiara Advani’s Soft Glam Balance

Kiara Advani blends minimalism with polish. Her looks usually feature a luminous base, softly flushed cheeks, and neutral eye makeup, showing how subtle enhancements can elevate natural beauty without overpowering it.

The Role of Skincare Over Makeup
The Role of Skincare Over Makeup

Bollywood actresses emphasise skincare routines over heavy makeup. Cleansing, moisturize, and sun protection form the foundation of no-makeup makeup, allowing skin to appear naturally radiant with minimal product use.

Why No-Makeup Makeup Resonates Today
Why No-Makeup Makeup Resonates Today

This trend promotes authenticity and self-acceptance. By embracing natural beauty, Bollywood stars inspire audiences to prioritise skin health, simplicity, and confidence over perfection-driven beauty standards.

Tags:

