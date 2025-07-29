  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals

Many people choose to avoid onion garlic for health, dietary, or cultural reasons, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor in cooking. With the right combinations and cooking techniques, it is possible to create satisfying dishes that are both flavorful and suitable for various dietary needs. 

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
1/8

Asafetida

A pungent spice commonly used in Indian cuisine, mimics the depth of onion and garlic when sauteed in oil. It smells so good that you can get its fragrance from a mile.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
2/8

Fennel Bulbs

It offers a mild, sweet flavor with a subtle onion like quality. It also adds both aroma and texture to dishes. Can be added in soups and roasted veggies.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
3/8

Celery

crunchy and aromatic, celery provides a fresh base flavor when finely chopped and sauteed. It can replace the depth of onions in soups, sauces, and stir-fries while keeping things light and crisp.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
4/8

Leeks

Leeks bring sweet and earthy tones to food. When cooked down, they offer richness and complexity.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
5/8

Chives

For fresh, grassy notes similar to green onions, chives are an excellent choice. They work best as raw garnish on salads or soups.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
6/8

Ginger and Cumin

This powerful combo replicates the warmth and depth of garlic in many Indian and Asian dishes. Ginger brings heat and fragrance, while cumin adds a smoky base.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
7/8

Green Bell Peppers

These can offer a mildly sharp and earthy flavor that mimics part of what onions bring to a dish. They blend beautifully in sauces and gravies without overwhelming the palate.

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only.

Tags:

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery
No Onion, No Garlic? Delicious Alternatives for Rich and Aromatic Meals - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?