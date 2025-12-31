No Plans On New Year? Binge Watch These Mind-Blowing Netflix Originals | In Photos
If you have still not decided what to do this New Year and you are planning to stay at home, then there are Netflix originals that you can binge watch on New Year which will give you a new perspective and can even blow your mind. These Netflix originals will teach you history, human physiology, and social fabric.
Sex/Life
Sex/Life is a provocative Netflix drama that revolves around Billie Connelly, a mother of two. The drama portrays a midlife crisis and highlights the importance of the female orgasm and how past trauma can disturb one's entire life. The show also focuses on how to make tough decisions during difficult times.
Elite
Elite is a Netflix original Spanish series which revolves around the lives of three working-class teenagers who are offered scholarships to study at a prestigious school as a form of image damage control. The series portrays how class differences make life difficult when you are treated as an 'untouchable.' The series was also adapted by an Indian filmmaker and is available on Netflix as Class.
Jeffrey Epstine
This is one of the best Netflix Originals you can watch because of its current relevance. This docudrama explores the "social dilemma" and the dangerous human impact of social networking. It features former tech executives and engineers from top tech firms who explain how algorithms are designed to create addiction, influence global politics, and spread disinformation—often at the expense of our mental health.
Wild Wild Country
Wild Wild country is gripping Netflix documentary that portrays the true story of a controversial figure Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) and his followers who build a utopian city in rural Oregon.It quickly escalates from a land-use dispute into a national scandal involving bioterrorism, illegal wiretapping, and assassination plots
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden
The definitive three-part documentary series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden details the ten-year global hunt for the most wanted terrorist in the world. It describes the detailed intelligence work behind Operation Neptune Spear through first-hand stories from CIA analysts, senior government officials, and the Navy SEALs who performed the raid. The show examines the moral difficulties of a hunt that altered the path of modern history and the high-stakes conflict between national security.