No Visa Hassle Before Travelling To THESE Countries, Check Full List Where You Get Visa On Arrival
The Indian passport holders can now discover the globe with very little effort due to the facilitated visa on arrival and visa-free procedures. The following seven superb places provide easy access, thus making them ideal for unplanned international trips.
Thailand
Indian citizens currently benefit from visa-free entry (no VOA required) for stays up to 60 days, granted upon arrival. You must, however, complete the mandatory online Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before your flight.
Maldives
A free 30-day Visitor’s Permit is issued on arrival, making it highly popular and hassle-free for tourists. Ensure you have a confirmed accommodation booking and sufficient funds for your stay.
Indonesia
You can obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) for up to 30 days (extendable for another 30) at major ports of entry for a fee. Alternatively, you can apply for an e-VoA online before departure to save time upon arrival.
Cambodia
A Visa on Arrival is available at international airports and border crossings for a fee, allowing a stay of up to 30 days for tourism purposes. You can also apply for an e-Visa online in advance.
Sri Lanka
While traditionally VOA was common, visitors must now obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online before travel, which is quick and simple. The ETA, for a stay up to 30 days, functions similarly to an on-arrival visa clearance.
Jordan
Indians can receive a Visa on Arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days at Queen Alia International Airport and certain land borders. Having the Jordan Pass waives the visa fee, but a confirmed return ticket is essential.
Seychelles
This is a visa-free country; a free Visitor’s Permit for up to 90 days is issued on arrival. You must apply for a mandatory Health Travel Authorisation online prior to departure (which incurs a fee).