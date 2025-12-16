Non-Vegetarian Food Banned in This Indian City — World’s First 100% Vegetarian City
Did you know there’s a city in India where selling or eating non-vegetarian food is completely banned? This place made global headlines for becoming the world’s first 100% vegetarian city, driven by religious beliefs and compassion for animals.
Palitana, Gujarat
Palitana is the historic city where non-vegetarian food is legally banned. Meat, fish, eggs, and even animal slaughter are prohibited within city limits.
Decision Led by Jain Community
The ban was enforced after strong protests by Jain monks and followers. Jainism strictly believes in non-violence (ahimsa), including towards animals.
No Meat, No Eggs, No Slaughter
Hotels, restaurants, street vendors, and shops are not allowed to sell non-veg items. Even eggs are considered non-vegetarian and are banned.
Legal & Government Support
The Gujarat government officially declared Palitana a vegetarian-only zone. Slaughterhouses were shut down, making the rule legally binding.
Global First of Its Kind
Palitana became the first city in the world to impose a complete ban on non-vegetarian food. This move attracted international attention and debate.
Major Pilgrimage Destination
The city is home to the famous Shatrunjaya Hill temples, visited by thousands of Jain pilgrims daily. The ban helps maintain religious purity and tradition.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and educational purposes only. The details mentioned are based on publicly available reports and general knowledge at the time of writing. Food regulations, local laws, and enforcement policies may change over time. Readers are advised to verify the latest rules with official government or local authorities before drawing conclusions or making decisions.