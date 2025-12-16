LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news anushka sharma Bihar CM auction date of ipl 2026 time ECI BSE market cap asim munir business news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Non-Vegetarian Food Banned in This Indian City — World’s First 100% Vegetarian City

Non-Vegetarian Food Banned in This Indian City — World’s First 100% Vegetarian City

Did you know there’s a city in India where selling or eating non-vegetarian food is completely banned? This place made global headlines for becoming the world’s first 100% vegetarian city, driven by religious beliefs and compassion for animals.

By: Last Updated: December 16, 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Palitana, Gujarat
1/7

Palitana, Gujarat

Palitana is the historic city where non-vegetarian food is legally banned. Meat, fish, eggs, and even animal slaughter are prohibited within city limits.

Decision Led by Jain Community
2/7

Decision Led by Jain Community

The ban was enforced after strong protests by Jain monks and followers. Jainism strictly believes in non-violence (ahimsa), including towards animals.

No Meat, No Eggs, No Slaughter
3/7

No Meat, No Eggs, No Slaughter

Hotels, restaurants, street vendors, and shops are not allowed to sell non-veg items. Even eggs are considered non-vegetarian and are banned.

Legal & Government Support

The Gujarat government officially declared Palitana a vegetarian-only zone. Slaughterhouses were shut down, making the rule legally binding.

Global First of Its Kind
5/7

Global First of Its Kind

Palitana became the first city in the world to impose a complete ban on non-vegetarian food. This move attracted international attention and debate.

Major Pilgrimage Destination
6/7

Major Pilgrimage Destination

The city is home to the famous Shatrunjaya Hill temples, visited by thousands of Jain pilgrims daily. The ban helps maintain religious purity and tradition.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and educational purposes only. The details mentioned are based on publicly available reports and general knowledge at the time of writing. Food regulations, local laws, and enforcement policies may change over time. Readers are advised to verify the latest rules with official government or local authorities before drawing conclusions or making decisions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS