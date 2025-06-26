Live Tv
Nora Fatehi: Spicy dance costumes fan’s can’t unsee

Nora Fatehi is a Moroccan-Canadian dancer, actress, and model known for her stunning looks and impressive dance skills. She has worked in several Bollywood films and music videos, showcasing her talents and style. With a strong social media presence, Nora inspires many with her passion for dance and acting.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Dazzling crystal bodysuit

In the sensational track " O Saki Saki", Nora Fatehi left audiences spellbound in a silver crystal studied body suit that glistened with every move. The output features the high cult silhouette, sheer paneling, and bejeweled accents, creating a regal dance aesthetic.

Middle eastern inspired look

For the arabic version of Dilbar, Nora fatehi Vohra lavish red and gold belly dancer outfit steeped in a middle eastern inspiration. The attire consisted of a heavily embellished top, a hips scarf lined with golden coins, and a flowing skirt.

Bold Black mesh bodysuit

In one of her most during outfit worn during a life performance on dance deewane, Nora stunt in a black mesh body suit with leather harness details. The see-through elements, paired with strong choreography and stage lightning, created a dramatic and seductive effect.

Vibrant mirror work lengha

For the upbeat desert themed item number kusu kusu, nora donned a vibrant mirror work lehenga choli. The outfit shimmered under the lights with every twist and turn reflect traditional Indian craftsmanship while staying true to her glamorous appeal.

Spanish flair in Flamenco- inspired

During multiple life performances of kamariya Nora infused Spanish influence her costume by wearing flamenco- inspired ruffled red skirt and fitted crop top. The bold silhouette and high slit allowed maximum movement, creating dramatic visual impact during her spins.

Snow Queen in an ice blue gown

In a slow-tempo lyrical performance on jhalak dikhhla jaa, Nora wore an ethereal ice blue gown adorned with Swarovski crystals. The following Cape sleeves, slit skirt, and iridescent glow made her look like a dancing snow Queen.

Turning up the heat in gold bodysuit

In the steamy track jehda Nasha, Nora turned up the heat in a glamorous golden body suit that perfectly matched the seductive tone of the song. The costume featured a structured bustier with sequin and crystal work, complemented by the high boots and slick state hair.

Disclaimer: The content content is for entertainment purposes only. All information are sourced from public domains.

