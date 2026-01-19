Not Drinking Enough Water? Signs, Tips & Daily Requirement Explained
If you always feel tired, dull, or hungry, dehydration might be the reason.
Here’s how much water you actually need daily in a simple and realistic way.
Basic Rule: 2–3 Litres for Most People
Most adults need around 8–12 glasses daily, depending on body and lifestyle.
More Water If You Sweat or Walk a Lot
If you work out, travel, or stay out in heat, your body needs extra hydration.
Check Your Urine Color
Light yellow = hydrated, dark yellow = drink more water immediately.
Don’t Force Too Much at Once
Sip water throughout the day instead of drinking big amounts in one go.
Water From Food Also Counts
Fruits like watermelon, oranges, cucumber and soups help you stay hydrated too.