LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Not Drinking Enough Water? Signs, Tips & Daily Requirement Explained

Not Drinking Enough Water? Signs, Tips & Daily Requirement Explained

If you always feel tired, dull, or hungry, dehydration might be the reason.
Here’s how much water you actually need daily in a simple and realistic way.

Published By: Published: January 19, 2026 17:22:49 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Basic Rule: 2–3 Litres for Most People
1/5
Not Drinking Enough Water? Signs, Tips & Daily Requirement Explained

Basic Rule: 2–3 Litres for Most People

Most adults need around 8–12 glasses daily, depending on body and lifestyle.

You Might Be Interested In
More Water If You Sweat or Walk a Lot
2/5

More Water If You Sweat or Walk a Lot

If you work out, travel, or stay out in heat, your body needs extra hydration.

Check Your Urine Color
3/5

Check Your Urine Color

Light yellow = hydrated, dark yellow = drink more water immediately.

You Might Be Interested In
Don’t Force Too Much at Once
4/5

Don’t Force Too Much at Once

Sip water throughout the day instead of drinking big amounts in one go.

You Might Be Interested In
Water From Food Also Counts
5/5

Water From Food Also Counts

Fruits like watermelon, oranges, cucumber and soups help you stay hydrated too.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS