‘Not Just Onscreen Fun’: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Spills Secrets About Her Relationship With Dilip Joshi And Calls Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Her Bestie

Dilip sir often praises my work

Dilip Joshi often praises me, especially because he has witnessed her journey from the very beginning of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress shared that when she was new to the show, she was still learning the nuances of acting and professionalism. Even today, during scenes, Dilip Joshi acknowledges how much she has evolved over the years and appreciates her dedication and work ethic. Munmun added that receiving such validation from senior actors makes her feel extremely special and motivated.