LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘Not Just Onscreen Fun’: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Spills Secrets About Her Relationship With Dilip Joshi And Calls Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Her Bestie

‘Not Just Onscreen Fun’: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Spills Secrets About Her Relationship With Dilip Joshi And Calls Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Her Bestie

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Iyer, recently shared heartfelt insights into her off screen relationships with her co-stars. In a candid interaction, the actress spoke about her strong professional bond with Dilip Joshi and revealed her close friendship with Amit Bhatt, fondly known as Champak Chacha.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 19, 2026 12:32:22 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Munmun Dutta on Her Equation With Dilip Joshi
1/6

Munmun Dutta on Her Equation With Dilip Joshi

Munmun Dutta revealed that she shares a warm and respectful bond with Dilip Joshi, who plays the iconic role of Jethalal. She credited him for being extremely supportive during the early days of her journey on the show. According to Munmun, Dilip Joshi’s experience, discipline, and acting brilliance make working with him a learning experience every day. She also hinted that his recommendation played a key role in her being considered for the character of Babita Iyer.

You Might Be Interested In
Amit Bhatt is one of my besties
2/6

Amit Bhatt is one of my besties

Talking about Amit Bhatt, Munmun surprised fans by calling him one of her closest friends on the set. Despite playing a strict and traditional father figure on screen, Amit Bhatt is quite the opposite in real life. Munmun described him as fun loving, lively, and someone who keeps the atmosphere light during shoots, making him her “bestie” on the show.

Dilip sir often praises my work
3/6

Dilip sir often praises my work

Dilip Joshi often praises me, especially because he has witnessed her journey from the very beginning of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress shared that when she was new to the show, she was still learning the nuances of acting and professionalism. Even today, during scenes, Dilip Joshi acknowledges how much she has evolved over the years and appreciates her dedication and work ethic. Munmun added that receiving such validation from senior actors makes her feel extremely special and motivated.

You Might Be Interested In
Looking Back at Her Struggles
4/6

Looking Back at Her Struggles

Munmun Dutta also reflected on her early struggles in the entertainment industry. Before becoming a household name, she faced multiple rejections and tough phases. She further spoke about dealing with personal loss, especially the passing away of her father, which deeply impacted her life and career. The actress shared how work and the support of her co-actors helped her cope during difficult times.

TMKOC: More Than Just a Show
5/6

TMKOC: More Than Just a Show

For Munmun, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a television show but a family. Her bond with co-stars like Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt stands as proof of the strong camaraderie that exists behind the scenes of one of India’s longest-running TV sitcoms.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is based on media reports and interviews. Details mentioned are for informational purposes only and reflect the actress’s personal experiences and statements.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS