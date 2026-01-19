‘Not Just Onscreen Fun’: TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Spills Secrets About Her Relationship With Dilip Joshi And Calls Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Her Bestie
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Iyer, recently shared heartfelt insights into her off screen relationships with her co-stars. In a candid interaction, the actress spoke about her strong professional bond with Dilip Joshi and revealed her close friendship with Amit Bhatt, fondly known as Champak Chacha.
Munmun Dutta on Her Equation With Dilip Joshi
Munmun Dutta revealed that she shares a warm and respectful bond with Dilip Joshi, who plays the iconic role of Jethalal. She credited him for being extremely supportive during the early days of her journey on the show. According to Munmun, Dilip Joshi’s experience, discipline, and acting brilliance make working with him a learning experience every day. She also hinted that his recommendation played a key role in her being considered for the character of Babita Iyer.
Amit Bhatt is one of my besties
Talking about Amit Bhatt, Munmun surprised fans by calling him one of her closest friends on the set. Despite playing a strict and traditional father figure on screen, Amit Bhatt is quite the opposite in real life. Munmun described him as fun loving, lively, and someone who keeps the atmosphere light during shoots, making him her “bestie” on the show.
Dilip sir often praises my work
Dilip Joshi often praises me, especially because he has witnessed her journey from the very beginning of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress shared that when she was new to the show, she was still learning the nuances of acting and professionalism. Even today, during scenes, Dilip Joshi acknowledges how much she has evolved over the years and appreciates her dedication and work ethic. Munmun added that receiving such validation from senior actors makes her feel extremely special and motivated.
Looking Back at Her Struggles
Munmun Dutta also reflected on her early struggles in the entertainment industry. Before becoming a household name, she faced multiple rejections and tough phases. She further spoke about dealing with personal loss, especially the passing away of her father, which deeply impacted her life and career. The actress shared how work and the support of her co-actors helped her cope during difficult times.
TMKOC: More Than Just a Show
For Munmun, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a television show but a family. Her bond with co-stars like Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt stands as proof of the strong camaraderie that exists behind the scenes of one of India’s longest-running TV sitcoms.
Disclaimer
This is based on media reports and interviews. Details mentioned are for informational purposes only and reflect the actress’s personal experiences and statements.