Not Just Shoaib Malik: These Pakistani Cricketers Also Married Indian Women
Love is a force that unites people in a world that is usually separated by political and geographical boundaries. Although the relationship between India and Pakistan was strained, some Pakistani cricketers were able to get their life partners in the other side of the border. The stories are still inspiring and some were tragic. Let’s take a look.
Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza – A Love That Made Headlines
Their wedding captured global attention, celebrated as a rare cross-border union. The couple shared joyful years together and became proud parents to their son, Izhaan. However, their journey ended in 2024 when Sania took a khula (divorce), and Shoaib later remarried.
Hasan Ali & Samiya Arzoo – Love Found in Dubai
Samiya was a Haryana native and an aeronautical engineer by profession who stole the heart of Hasan. In 2019, they got married and now have a baby girl. Their international love affair is still going on, and everyone is encouraged as they spend their time together.
Mohsin Khan & Reena Roy – A Romance of the 1980s
Reena Roy sacrificed her successful acting career to love. The couple had a daughter, however, with time, the differences in lifestyle worked against them. The couple separated and Reena got custody of their daughter after a court battle and the story remained intricate but interesting.
Zaheer Abbas & Rita Luthra – A Lasting Love Story
After getting married, Rita adopted a new identity of Samina Abbas. Their marriage has stood the time of the test and it has proved that love between an Indian and a Pakistani can work, regardless of everything. They are still a monument of endemic inter-country affection.