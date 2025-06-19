‘Not Stealing!’ These 5 Hotel Freebies Are Totally Yours
Being provided multiple facilities by hotels, all of us get tempted to take some of the items back home. But the question arises what is actually allowed? Here are a few items you can take back home guilt-free without paying extra!!
What Can You Legally Take From Hotels?
While bathrobes and towels are a definite 'NO', many items are meant for the guests to take along during the checkout. From toiletries to tea bags, here are 5 hotel items you can pack without a second thought.
Mini Soaps and Shampoos? Totally Yours
These mini travel-sized shampoos, conditioners, soaps and lotions are complimentary and sometimes brushing kit as well. Hotels expect guests to use them and and take along. You can feel absolutely free to take those unused bottles home which are perfect for your next trip/ gym.
Tea Bags, Coffee Packs & Sugar - Takeaway Treats
You've got that little beverage station in your room? All those single serve tea and coffee bags with milk powder and sugar sachets are for you. If less, ask for more and if more, take them along.
Step Out in Style- Slippers Are Free to Go
If you have disposable slippers available, you can pack them as well. They are meant for single-use and will not be passed to the next guests. They are expected to be thrown away post checkout if the guests doesn't take them along. Pack them along for your stay experience- great for home, spa visits, or travel days.
Pen & Notepad? A Classic Memento
Hotels sometimes also provide you with pens, notepads and diaries which too are yours to keep. While staying at a luxurious or heritage property, these items are usually given as memento.
Sewing kits, cotton pads, Vanity Packs- All Yours
Grooming kits are often provided by hotels including cotton buds, nail filer, shower caps and mini-sewing kits. Provided for guest convenience, feel free to slip them into your bags.
Know what NOT to take
While some items are okay to take and meant for you to use or take along. Items like bathrobes, towels, hairdryers, pillows, remotes are hotel property and NOT to be carried away. Taking them is considered theft causing serious legal actions to be taken against the person carrying these items.
Disclaimer: This gallery highlights commonly accepted items that guests can take from hotel rooms. Policies may vary, so it is always best to check with the hotel staff when in doubt.