  From Idli Kadai to IT: Welcome To Derry – Latest OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar in November 2025

From Idli Kadai to IT: Welcome To Derry – Latest OTT Releases on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar in November 2025

November 2025 is packed with exciting new releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar. Many blockbusters and gripping series are available for a cozy weekend viewing. Whether you love horror, comedy or heartfelt dramas, this month’s lineup ensures nonstop entertainment for everyone!

By: Last Updated: October 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Idli Kadai on Netflix
Idli Kadai on Netflix

It is a Tamil language drama streaming on Netflix from October 29, 2025. This film revolves around a man trying to preserve his father's idli stall. This movie is a perfect blend of food nostalgia with heartfelt storytelling.

IT: Welcome To Derry on JioHotstar
IT: Welcome To Derry on JioHotstar

It is a chilling prequel to Stephen King's IT films. It will be streaming on JioHotstar from October 27, 2025.

M3GAN 2.0 on JioHotstar
M3GAN 2.0 on JioHotstar

It will be streaming on JioHotstar from October 27, 2025. It continues the tale of AI gone rogue. Expect fast-paced sci-fi thrills, a powerful message on AI ethics and a possible setup for the next sequel.

The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix
The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix

It will be streaming on Netflix from October 30, 2025. This story follows Ciri, Geralt and Yennefer as they navigate a war-torn Continent, facing identity crisis, betrayal and political upheaval.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on JioHotstar
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra on JioHotstar

This film will stream on JioHotstar from October 31, 2025. It is officially Kerala's highest-grossing film. This film is a mix of magic, emotion and myths.

Baaghi 4 on Amazon Prime Video
Baaghi 4 on Amazon Prime Video

This film was available for rest since October 17, 2025, but now, it will be free to all Prime subscribers starting October 31, 2025! This film follows Ronny, an elite officer haunted by visions of his late girlfriend Alisha.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

