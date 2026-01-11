LIVE TV
Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot: Check Out First Stunning Photos From Their Dreamy ‘White’ Udaipur Christian Wedding

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Christian ceremony at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace, surrounded by close friends and family.

Nupur looked radiant in a flowing white gown with lace details and a sheer veil, while Stebin shared heartfelt moments with his bride.

Have a look at this photo gallery for their dreamy photos.

(Photos Credits: All Images are taken from the Instagram account of Stebin Ben)

Published: January 11, 2026 17:22:21 IST
Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben tie the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding.
1/5

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben tie the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in a private, dreamy Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

From dreamy vows to a glamorous evening
2/5

From dreamy vows to a glamorous evening

After their dreamy Christian wedding, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted a glamorous cocktail party in Udaipur. Celebrities like Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses from the celebration, looking stunning in elegant day gowns.

Forever begins in Udaipur
3/5

Forever begins in Udaipur

Nupur Sanon has officially become a married woman! She quietly tied the knot with longtime beau Stebin Ben in a beautiful Christian ceremony at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace, ahead of her grand wedding celebrations.

Radiance in white
4/5

Radiance in white

Nupur Sanon looked breathtaking in a flowing off-shoulder white gown with intricate lace details and subtle sparkle, paired with a sheer veil and minimal jewelry, exuding pure elegance at her Christian wedding with Stebin Ben.

Moments of magic
5/5

Moments of magic

The first wedding photos capture Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon sharing a romantic kiss with bursts of colorful smoke behind the altar, while another shows Stebin kissing Nupur’s forehead. Sister Kriti Sanon and the bridesmaids add to the joyful, intimate celebration.

