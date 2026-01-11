Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot: Check Out First Stunning Photos From Their Dreamy ‘White’ Udaipur Christian Wedding
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Christian ceremony at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace, surrounded by close friends and family.
Nupur looked radiant in a flowing white gown with lace details and a sheer veil, while Stebin shared heartfelt moments with his bride.
Have a look at this photo gallery for their dreamy photos.
(Photos Credits: All Images are taken from the Instagram account of Stebin Ben)
From dreamy vows to a glamorous evening
After their dreamy Christian wedding, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted a glamorous cocktail party in Udaipur. Celebrities like Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses from the celebration, looking stunning in elegant day gowns.
Forever begins in Udaipur
Nupur Sanon has officially become a married woman! She quietly tied the knot with longtime beau Stebin Ben in a beautiful Christian ceremony at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace, ahead of her grand wedding celebrations.
Radiance in white
Nupur Sanon looked breathtaking in a flowing off-shoulder white gown with intricate lace details and subtle sparkle, paired with a sheer veil and minimal jewelry, exuding pure elegance at her Christian wedding with Stebin Ben.
Moments of magic
The first wedding photos capture Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon sharing a romantic kiss with bursts of colorful smoke behind the altar, while another shows Stebin kissing Nupur’s forehead. Sister Kriti Sanon and the bridesmaids add to the joyful, intimate celebration.