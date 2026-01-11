Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot: Check Out First Stunning Photos From Their Dreamy ‘White’ Udaipur Christian Wedding

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Christian ceremony at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace, surrounded by close friends and family.

Nupur looked radiant in a flowing white gown with lace details and a sheer veil, while Stebin shared heartfelt moments with his bride.

(Photos Credits: All Images are taken from the Instagram account of Stebin Ben)