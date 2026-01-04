Nupur Sanon Engaged: Check Out The Top 6 Most Talked-About Bold And Glamorous Fashion Photos
Nupur Sanon is a gifted and skilled Indian performer and playback vocalist who became popular through the hit music video “Filhall.” She has only recently made the switch to movies, and her first title is the Pan-India Tiger Nageswara Rao project.
Musical Beginnings
Before venturing into acting, Nupur gained popularity as a singer and YouTuber. She frequently uploaded covers of popular Hindi songs, showcasing her vocal talent and gaining a significant following on social media.
Breakout Debut
She shot to nationwide fame with the 2019 music video "Filhall," where she starred opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The song, sung by B Praak, became a massive hit, and she later appeared in its sequel, "Filhaal 2: Mohabbat."
Film Debut
Nupur made her official acting debut in the Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023). In this period action thriller, she played the lead female role opposite Telugu star Ravi Teja, marking her entry into the South Indian film industry.
Digital Presence
She has a massive presence on Instagram, where she is known for her fashion sense, travel content, and close bond with her sister, Kriti. She is often seen as a style icon for younger audiences.
Educational Background
Before entering the glitz and glamour of Mumbai, Nupur completed her schooling in Delhi and pursued a course in Music from a professional institute, grounding her career in formal training.
Upcoming Projects
She is set to appear in several Hindi and bilingual projects, including the film "Noorani Chehra" alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which focuses on social perceptions of beauty.