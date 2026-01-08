LIVE TV
india-pakistan conflict business news Agnivesh Agarwal Delivery accident donald trump Anil Agarwal son death Agnivesh Agarwal death
  • Nupur Sanon’s Secret Romance Revealed: Age, Fiancé & Career Shock Internet

Nupur Sanon’s Secret Romance Revealed: Age, Fiancé & Career Shock Internet

From being known as Kriti Sanon’s sister to making headlines for her own love life and career moves, Nupur Sanon is suddenly everywhere. Her recent engagement has set social media buzzing, with fans curious about her fiancé, wedding plans, and next big step. Here’s a closer look at Nupur Sanon’s age, latest news, fiancé, and the career journey everyone’s talking about.

Nupur Sanon Birthday & Age
Nupur Sanon’s Secret Romance Revealed: Age, Fiancé & Career Shock Internet

Nupur Sanon Birthday & Age

Nupur Sanon was born on 15 December 1993. She is 32 years old as of 2026. She was born and raised in Delhi, India.

Nupur Sanon Fiancé
Nupur Sanon Fiancé

She is engaged to Indian singer Stebin Ben- a prominent playback singer and live performer. The couple confirmed their engagement in early January 2026 with dreamy proposal photos.

Nupur Sanon Latest News
Nupur Sanon Latest News

Nupur and Stebin headed to Udaipur for wedding festivities in early January 2026, marking the start of their celebrations. The engagement announcement generated major buzz on social media and got warm reactions from fans and Bollywood circles.

Nupur Sanon Music VIdeos
Nupur Sanon Music VIdeos

Nupur made her first public appearance in music videos- Filhall (2019) and Filhaal 2: Mohabbat (2021), a smash hit with millions of views.

Nupur Sanon Acting Career
Nupur Sanon Acting Career

Nupur starred in Pop Kaun? (2023), a comedy-drama on Disney+ Hotstar. She also acted in a Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023), showcasing her versatility.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

