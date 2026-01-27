O Romeo Sexy Actress Tripti Dimri Fitness Routine: Workout Secrets Behind Her Toned & Fit Look
Tripti Dimri is admired not just for her performances but also for her natural fitness and graceful physique. Known for maintaining a balanced lifestyle, the actress follows a simple yet effective fitness routine that focuses on consistency, flexibility, and overall well-being rather than extreme workouts.
Balanced Workouts
Tripti follows a mix of strength training and functional exercises to stay toned without bulking up.
Yoga & Pilates
She regularly practices yoga and Pilates to improve flexibility, posture, and core strength.
Cardio in Moderation
Instead of intense cardio, she prefers light cardio like brisk walking and treadmill sessions.
Consistency Over Intensity
Tripti believes in staying consistent rather than overtraining, especially during shoots.
Mind–Body Focus
Stretching and breathing exercises are a key part of her routine to reduce stress and stay centred.
Disclaimer
The fitness routine mentioned above is based on publicly available information and interviews. Fitness needs may vary from person to person depending on body type, health conditions, and lifestyle. Readers are advised to consult a certified fitness trainer or healthcare professional before following any workout routine.