O Romeo to Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Top 5 Bollywood Movies Releasing This February 2026 In Theatres | Don’t Miss Out!
February is about to get FILMY, with multiple Hindi releases lined up across romance, thrill and comedy. From intense sequels to quirky love stories, this month promises something for every Bollywood fan! Valentine’s week is turning extra dramatic as two romantic films clash on the same day.
Bollywood Movies Releasing in February 2026
Here's a list of the top 5 Bollywood films releasing this February 2025 in theatres.
O Romeo Release Date
O Romeo will be released on 13 February 2026. It is a romantic drama with a modern twist on love and heartbreak. The film promises emotional storytelling blended with youthful energy.
Tu Yaa Main Release Date
This film will be released on 13 February 2026. Tu Yaa main explores love, choices and emotional conflict between two people. The film leans heavily on romance and drama, making it a Valentine Week release.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Release Date
It will be released on 6 February 2026. It is based on the hugely popular TV show. This film brings its humor to the big screen.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Release Date
It will be released on 20 February 2026. It is a city-based drama revolving around relationships and ambition. The film focuses on emotional depth and realistic storytelling.
Vadh 2 Release Date
It will be released on 6 February 2026. It is the sequel to the critically acclaimed thriller Vadh. The film continues its dark, intense narrative with higher stakes.
