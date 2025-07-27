Obsessed With Mandala Murders? Five Gripping Mystery Thrillers You Must Stream Next!

If the spine-chilling twists and turns of ‘Mandala Murders’ had you hooked, get ready to dive into a handpicked list of similarly gripping mystery thrillers streaming on different OTT platforms. The charm of an expertly crafted whodunit, with suspense, psychological depth, and surprising exposes, is beyond dispute. The streaming season provides an intriguingly colorful tapestry of tales-from ancient myths and modern murders to seedy underworld investigations and high-pressure espionage-to startle you awake from your stupor. Go for cerebral forensic puzzles, morally ambiguous characters, or claustrophobic bush-town whodunits-these five high-octane series give tantalizingly immersive viewing for all those who enjoyed the dark corridors of Mandala Murders. Time to prep yourself for the next binge-watch!