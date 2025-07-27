Obsessed With Mandala Murders? Five Gripping Mystery Thrillers You Must Stream Next!
If the spine-chilling twists and turns of ‘Mandala Murders’ had you hooked, get ready to dive into a handpicked list of similarly gripping mystery thrillers streaming on different OTT platforms. The charm of an expertly crafted whodunit, with suspense, psychological depth, and surprising exposes, is beyond dispute. The streaming season provides an intriguingly colorful tapestry of tales-from ancient myths and modern murders to seedy underworld investigations and high-pressure espionage-to startle you awake from your stupor. Go for cerebral forensic puzzles, morally ambiguous characters, or claustrophobic bush-town whodunits-these five high-octane series give tantalizingly immersive viewing for all those who enjoyed the dark corridors of Mandala Murders. Time to prep yourself for the next binge-watch!
Asur (JioCinema)
This critically acclaimed series blends crime, mythology, and forensic science as a former expert hunts a serial killer with a twisted, mythological connection in Varanasi. Its gripping narrative and stellar performances will pull you into a complex web of good versus evil and ancient beliefs.
Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)
A gritty and unflinching Indian crime thriller, 'Paatal Lok' delves into society's murky depths as a jaded Delhi cop unearths a dark conspiracy within a high-profile assassination attempt. It's lauded for its realistic portrayal and complex characters, appealing to fans of darker, grounded thrillers.
The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar)
This slick Indian adaptation plunges you into the world of arms dealing and international intrigue, with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur leading a glamorous yet high-stakes espionage thriller. Expect endless conspiracies, hidden motives, and constant suspense.
Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar)
This popular anthology series (with multiple seasons) dives into the Indian legal system, often focusing on a single, complex case that unfolds over several episodes. Each season presents a different murder mystery or crime, explored through the lens of legal battles and the desperate search for truth. If you appreciate detailed investigations and courtroom drama alongside your thrillers, 'Criminal Justice' offers compelling narratives and strong performances, particularly from Pankaj Tripathi.
Suzhal: The Vortex (Amazon Prime Video)
This Tamil-language thriller, also available with Hindi dubs, takes you to a small, seemingly tranquil town in South India where a young girl's disappearance during a local festival unravels a horrifying web of secrets, superstitions, and long-buried truths. The series builds an intense atmosphere, combining local culture with a chilling mystery that keeps you guessing until the very end.