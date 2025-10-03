From Travis Scott to DJ Snake: Top Upcoming Concerts & Upcoming Music Events in October 2025
International superstars like Travis Scott are coming to India to perform in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more! Here is a list of the top upcoming concerts and music events happening in October 2025.
Travis Scott- Circus Maximus Tour (Delhi)
Travis Scott will be performing in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on October 18 & 19.
Eric Prydz Live (Mumbai)
Eric Prydz is one of the world's biggest DJs. will perform in the SVP Stadium, Mumbai on October 4, 2025.
The Smashing Pumpkins concert in Mumbai and Bengaluru
The Smashing Pumpkins is a legendary alt-rock band. They will be performing on October 11, 2025 in Bengaluru; October 12, 2025 in Mumbai.
DJ Snake- Live in Gurugram
DJ Snake will be performing in the Leisure Valley, Gurgaon on October 4, 2025.
Enrique Iglesias- India Tour
Enrique Iglesias is a Spanish singer and songwriter. He is coming to perform in MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai on October 30, 2025.
Disclaimer
All concert dates, venues, and artist line-ups mentioned are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to change. We recommend checking official event pages or ticketing platforms for the latest updates before making any plans. This content is for informational and promotional purposes only.