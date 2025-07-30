  • Home>
Oldest Players To Take 4-Wicket Haul And Score Century In Same Match

Ravindra Jadeja made history by becoming the first player ever to take four wickets at home and score a century in the same match against England after turning 36. The world’s top-ranked all-rounder broke a 131-year-old record previously held by Australia’s George Giffen.

Ravindra Jadeja

At the age of 36 years, 229 days, Ravindra Jadeja is now the oldest test cricketer in the world to score a century and take a four-wicket haul in the same test at Manchester in 2025.

Polly Umrigar

India's Polly Umrigar achieved the same at 36 Years, 7 Day in Port Of Spain in 1962 against West Indies.

Sir Richard Haddlee

New Zealand's Sir Richard Haddlee scored a ton and took four wickets at the age of 35 Years, 287 Days in Colombo in 1987.

George Giffen

Australia's George Giffen took the double of 4 wickets and century at the age of 35 years, 269 days in 1894 in Sydney.

Vinoo Mankad

India's Vinoo Mankad took these doubles ( 4 wicket and century) at 35 Years, 68 Days in Lord's in 1952.

