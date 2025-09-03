LIVE TV
  • Onam 2025: Kasavu Sarees, Blouse Designs & Latest Trends to Follow

Onam 2025: Kasavu Sarees, Blouse Designs & Latest Trends to Follow

Onam, Kerala’s grand festival, is all about tradition and culture. Wearing a Kasavu saree while following trends can make you stand out and get many compliments! From celebrity-inspired blouses to statement jewelry, here is a list of 7 trends that you should follow this Onam 2025:

September 3, 2025
Modern Saree drapes
1/8

Modern Saree drapes

One should try dhoti-style draping for a modern yet elegant vibe. You should go for a belted saree for a chic finish.

Floral Printed Kasavu
2/8

Floral Printed Kasavu

Floral prints add a soft and feminine vibe. Digital prints merge traditional with modern and make you look divine!

Different styles of blouse
3/8

Different styles of blouse

Puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline blouse are perfect for celebrating Onam looking beautiful! Try strappy or sleeveless blouses for a Gen Z touch.

Jewelry designs
4/8

Jewelry designs

Jewelry like chandbaliya, jhumkas and chunky chains add a royal charm with your Kasavu saree. They make one look divine and graceful in every move.

Kerala Kasavu and Handloom cotton
5/8

Kerala Kasavu and Handloom cotton

Wear silks like Kanchipuram and Gadwal to add authenticity to your look. Eco-friendly fabrics are also gaining popularity these days!

Hairstyle Ideas
6/8

Hairstyle Ideas

Add fresh jasmine flowers and braided hairstyle to add fragrance and a festive aura to your hair. A neatly done braid decorated with mallipoo (jasmine gajra) enhances your ethnic charm and makes your Onam outfit shine better!

Classic Kasavu Saree
7/8

Classic Kasavu Saree

These are the classic sarees with ivory-white base and golden zari border. It remains timeless and is perfect for Onam Sadhya and Pookalam celebrations.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

