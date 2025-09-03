Onam 2025: Kasavu Sarees, Blouse Designs & Latest Trends to Follow
Onam, Kerala’s grand festival, is all about tradition and culture. Wearing a Kasavu saree while following trends can make you stand out and get many compliments! From celebrity-inspired blouses to statement jewelry, here is a list of 7 trends that you should follow this Onam 2025:
Modern Saree drapes
One should try dhoti-style draping for a modern yet elegant vibe. You should go for a belted saree for a chic finish.
Floral Printed Kasavu
Floral prints add a soft and feminine vibe. Digital prints merge traditional with modern and make you look divine!
Different styles of blouse
Puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline blouse are perfect for celebrating Onam looking beautiful! Try strappy or sleeveless blouses for a Gen Z touch.
Jewelry designs
Jewelry like chandbaliya, jhumkas and chunky chains add a royal charm with your Kasavu saree. They make one look divine and graceful in every move.
Kerala Kasavu and Handloom cotton
Wear silks like Kanchipuram and Gadwal to add authenticity to your look. Eco-friendly fabrics are also gaining popularity these days!
Hairstyle Ideas
Add fresh jasmine flowers and braided hairstyle to add fragrance and a festive aura to your hair. A neatly done braid decorated with mallipoo (jasmine gajra) enhances your ethnic charm and makes your Onam outfit shine better!
Classic Kasavu Saree
These are the classic sarees with ivory-white base and golden zari border. It remains timeless and is perfect for Onam Sadhya and Pookalam celebrations.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.