Once Glorious, Now Gone: 7 Lost Indian Cities That Vanished Without A Trace.

India’s past is filled with the echoes of magnificent cities that have faded into obscurity. From the mythical submerged city of Dwarka to the sophisticated Indus Valley settlements of Lothal and Kalibangan, these seven lost cities were once thriving hubs of commerce, spirituality, and power. Cities like Vijayanagara and Fatehpur Sikri declined due to invasions and environmental shifts, while Poompuhar and Taxila were swept away by floods and conflict. Today, their silent ruins continue to captivate historians, archaeologists, and curious travelers with stories of ancient splendor.