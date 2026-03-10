‘One Piece Season 2’ Release Date, Cast, Premiere Time in India, Where to Watch Online and Episode Details
The second season of One Piece is set to continue the adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. After the success of the first season, the story moves forward with new challenges, powerful enemies and fresh destinations as the crew heads toward the Grand Line. Here are the key details about the release date, premiere time in India, where to watch, and episode information.
One Piece Season 2 Release Date
The new season officially releases on March 10, 2026 worldwide. The series continues the story after the events of Season 1 and explores several iconic arcs including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island.
Premiere Time in India
For viewers in India, the show becomes available to stream at 12:31 PM IST on March 10, 2026. The timing aligns with the global release on the streaming platform at midnight Pacific Time in the United States.
Where to Watch Online
The series will stream exclusively on the Netflix, where all episodes of the new season are expected to release together for binge watching.
Cast
Netflix's One Piece Season 2 features the return of main cast members Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). Key new additions include Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Mikaela Hoover (Chopper), and Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha).
Episode Details
The second season consists of eight episodes that continue the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey as they face powerful enemies and explore new islands.
Episode 1: The Beginning of the End
Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting
Episode 3: Whisky Business
Episode 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden
Episode 5: Wax On Wax Off
Episode 6: Nami Deerest
Episode 7: Reindeer Shames
Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom
