  Top 6 Youngest Billionaires In The World: 2025 Updated List

Top 6 Youngest Billionaires In The World: 2025 Updated List

Many young innovators are breaking barriers and inspiring the world with their net worth. Billionaires list updates every year with fluctuating net worth. And in 2025, many youngsters have come up in that list. These people are proof that age is no limit when it comes to building empires. So, here is a list of Top 6 youngest billionaires in the world in 2025:

Johannes von Baumbach- 19 years old
1/7

Johannes von Baumbach- 19 years old

Johannes von Baumbach is an heir to the Boehringer Ingelheim fortune, a company best known as the largest private pharmaceutical company.

Livia Voigt de Assis- 20 years old
2/7

Livia Voigt de Assis- 20 years old

Lívia Voigt de Assis is one of the largest individual shareholders of WEG, the largest manufacturer of electrical motors in Latin America.. At twenty years old, she is the world's second-youngest billionaire.

Clemente Del Vecchio- 20 years old
3/7

Clemente Del Vecchio- 20 years old

Clemente Del Vecchio is one of six children of Leonardo Del Vecchio. He inherited a 12.5% stake in his father's Luxembourg-based holding company Delfin after his death, along with his stepmother and six siblings.

Kim Jung-youn- 21 years old
4/7

Kim Jung-youn- 21 years old

Jung-youn and her older sister, Jung-min, each own a stake in NXC, which is the largest shareholder in online gaming giant Nexon.

Kevin David Lehmann- 22 years old
5/7

Kevin David Lehmann- 22 years old

Kevin David Lehmann owns 50% of Germany's leading drugstore chain which brings in over $14 billion in annual revenue.

Kim Jung-min- 23 years old
6/7

Kim Jung-min- 23 years old

The sisters inherited the bulk of their stakes from their father Kim Jung-ju, who founded Nexon in 1994; he died in 2022 at age 54.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

