Operation Sindoor Explained: Which Are The Nine Terror Camps Destroyed By The Indian Air Force?

Operation Sindoor: A Historic Turn in India’s Counter-Terror Policy

Operation Sindoor, undertaken by India on the night of 6-7 May 2025, was a historic turn in India’s counter-terror policy, being its most definitive and technologically sophisticated military action against cross-border terror since the 1971 war. This multi-theater precision strike campaign was initiated to respond to the horrific terror assault on the tourists in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025, where 26 innocent civilians were killed. India had held The Resistance Front (TRF), an amalgam of pro-Pakistan terrorist proxies, an associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) responsible for the attack.

Operation Success and Aftermath

The operation was a huge success for India, with official briefings asserting the neutralization of more than 100 terrorists, including top terrorists such as Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Abdul Rauf Azhar, who were involved in the IC-814 hijacking. On 10 May 2025, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations went up to his Indian counterpart to ask for an end to firing and hostilities, to which India acquiesced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Operation Sindoor as a stark warning that no terror-nurturing land is out of India’s reach, terming it the “new normal” in India’s retaliation against terrorism.

Names of Terror Camps Targeted in Operation Sindoor:

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke

3. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot

4. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot

5. Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad

6. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad

7. Gulpur Camp, Kotli

8. Abbas Camp, Kotli

9. Barnala Camp, Bhimber

Importance of the Targeted Terror Camps

These camps were particularly chosen because they serve critical purposes in terms of terrorist training, acting as shelter for high-profile militants, and carrying out cross-border terror operations. By hitting these significant locations, India aimed to eliminate, if only temporarily, valuable targets toward terror networks and deliver a clear deterrent message against cross-border terrorism.