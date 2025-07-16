Opulence In A Handle: The 5 Costliest Handbags of All Time, In Pics

In the high end fashion world, handbags are not only seen as accessories, but as symbols of wealth, workmanship and exclusivity. Some of these handbags go past luxury to become million-dollar masterpieces, made with gold, diamonds and the rarest materials on earth. These status symbols aren’t just carried, they are collected and often kept like fine arts.

These expensive fine arts are more than a piece of fashion, they are a piece of fantasy. Here are five of the most expensive handbags in the world, that have stood out for their price and creativity and it is hard to really not think about them.