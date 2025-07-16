Opulence In A Handle: The 5 Costliest Handbags of All Time, In Pics
In the high end fashion world, handbags are not only seen as accessories, but as symbols of wealth, workmanship and exclusivity. Some of these handbags go past luxury to become million-dollar masterpieces, made with gold, diamonds and the rarest materials on earth. These status symbols aren’t just carried, they are collected and often kept like fine arts.
These expensive fine arts are more than a piece of fashion, they are a piece of fantasy. Here are five of the most expensive handbags in the world, that have stood out for their price and creativity and it is hard to really not think about them.
Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse
At a worth of US $3.8 million, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse was titled the world's most expensive handbag by Guinness World Records 2010. The heart-shaped handbag, made of 18-karat gold, features 4,517 diamonds (105 yellow, 56 pink, and 4,356 colorless diamonds) that amount to 381.92 carat, it was created in 8,800 hours.
Hermès Kelly Rose Gold
A $2 million joint effort between Hermès and jewelry designer Pierre Hardy, this teeny-tiny Kelly bag is constructed solely of solid rose gold. It's covered with hundreds of diamonds and resembles crocodile leather in design. Only 12 units were produced, and it's more jewelry than a functional piece.
Hermès Birkin By Ginza Tanaka
The Hermès Ginza Tanaka Birkin at $1.9 million is an incredible 2015 collaboration with Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka. Composed entirely of platinum and studded with 2,000 diamonds, its bold versatility is such that the diamond strap can be removed and styled as a necklace or bracelet, and the 8-carat pear-cut diamond centerpiece as a brooch, merging effortlessly high fashion and fine jewelry.
Hermès Chaine d’Ancre Bag
This $1.4 million purse is a diamond-studded masterpiece by Pierre Hardy for Hermès. It's designed in the shape of an anchor chain and has 1,160 diamonds. Just three were ever produced.It is an avant-garde intersection of fashion and jewellery.
Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch
Priced at around $400,000, this exotic-leather evening bag is a red carpet staple. Generally adorned with diamonds and precious metals, there is only one special version created per annum. The clutch has been used by celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren to the Oscars.