  Opulence In A Handle: The 5 Costliest Handbags of All Time, In Pics

Opulence In A Handle: The 5 Costliest Handbags of All Time, In Pics

In the high end  fashion world, handbags are not only seen as accessories, but as symbols of wealth, workmanship and exclusivity. Some of these handbags go past luxury to become million-dollar masterpieces, made with gold, diamonds and the rarest materials on earth. These status symbols aren’t just carried, they are collected and often kept like fine arts.

These expensive fine arts are more than a piece of fashion, they are a piece of fantasy. Here are five of the most expensive handbags in the world, that have stood out for their  price and creativity and  it is hard to really not think about them. 

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/5

Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse

At a worth of US $3.8 million, the Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse was titled the world's most expensive handbag by Guinness World Records 2010. The heart-shaped handbag, made of 18-karat gold, features 4,517 diamonds (105 yellow, 56 pink, and 4,356 colorless diamonds) that amount to 381.92 carat, it was created in 8,800 hours.

Image Credit- X - Photo Gallery
2/5

Hermès Kelly Rose Gold

A $2 million joint effort between Hermès and jewelry designer Pierre Hardy, this teeny-tiny Kelly bag is constructed solely of solid rose gold. It's covered with hundreds of diamonds and resembles crocodile leather in design. Only 12 units were produced, and it's more jewelry than a functional piece.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Hermès Birkin By Ginza Tanaka

The Hermès Ginza Tanaka Birkin at $1.9 million is an incredible 2015 collaboration with Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka. Composed entirely of platinum and studded with 2,000 diamonds, its bold versatility is such that the diamond strap can be removed and styled as a necklace or bracelet, and the 8-carat pear-cut diamond centerpiece as a brooch, merging effortlessly high fashion and fine jewelry.

Image Credit- X - Photo Gallery
4/5

Hermès Chaine d’Ancre Bag

This $1.4 million purse is a diamond-studded masterpiece by Pierre Hardy for Hermès. It's designed in the shape of an anchor chain and has 1,160 diamonds. Just three were ever produced.It is an avant-garde intersection of fashion and jewellery.

Image Credit- Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/5

Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch

Priced at around $400,000, this exotic-leather evening bag is a red carpet staple. Generally adorned with diamonds and precious metals, there is only one special version created per annum. The clutch has been used by celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Helen Mirren to the Oscars.

