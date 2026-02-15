LIVE TV
O’Romeo Actress Tripti Dimri Hot and Bold Looks- #3 will SHOCK You!

Tripti Dimri’s style evolution showcases her versatility, effortlessly transitioning from simple to glamorous looks. She is stunned in red carpet gowns, exuded elegance in traditional wear, and rocked casual chic outfits. Her ability to blend traditional elegance with modern style has made her a rising fashion icon.

Published: February 15, 2026 15:41:02 IST
Passionate in white
1/5

Passionate in white

Draped in a sheer white dress with a deep neckline, Tripti blends elegance with understated sensuality. The hair adds an irresistible edge.

Crop top chic
2/5

Crop top chic

In this crop top and white jeans, Tripti nails the casual hot-girl aesthetic. Her toned Midriff and confident stance turn heads instantly.

Backless bombshell
3/5

Backless bombshell

In a backless gown, she leaves little to the imagination. The look is sleek, sultry, and pure red-carpet seduction.

Red alert
4/5

Red alert

A bold red dress makes Tripti center of attention. Paired with a hot lip color, this look screams unapologetic glamour.

Lingerie- Inspired
5/5
Lingerie- Inspired

Tripti rocks a lingerie inspired outfit, giving off hot couture meet boudoir vibes. A simple lip color and smoldering gaze make this look unforgettable.

