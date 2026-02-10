O’Romeo Actress Tripti Dimri’s Hottest and Most Confident Looks You Can’t Miss

Pearl Embellished Lehenga Set

In another standout appearance Tripti embraces contemporary Indian wear in a pearl studded bralette blouse paired with a matching lehenga and sheer dupatta. The deep neckline blouse detailed with pearls exudes modern glamour while the translucent dupatta with floral accents adds softness to the look. Finished with statement rings and subtle makeup this outfit is ideal for cocktail nights wedding functions and festive celebrations.