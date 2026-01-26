Orry VS Sara Ali Khan? Ibrahim’s Big Instagram Move, Rs 252 Crore DRUG Case & Other Shocking Bollywood Controversies
Orry is trending AGAIN, and this time it’s not just because of his party photos, his name is getting dragged into multiple controversies that have shocked the internet. From the explosive Sara Ali Khan fallout to old headlines that never really died down, Orry’s “viral life” is turning into a full-blown drama series. From his latest controversy to Orry’s sexuality, here’s what you should know about Orry.
Sara Ali Khan & Orry's Latest Controversy
In the video, Orry was wearing a blue mesh top with a printed dotted outline of a bra on it. One social media user commented, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?” To this, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” The internet was not pleased with his comment on Sara. Soon after, Sara and Ibrahim reportedly unfollowed Orry, fuelling the idea of fallout.
Orry's name linked to Rs 252 Crore drug case- November 2025
Orry was reportedly summoned by Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in connection with a Rs 252-crore MD drug trafficking case.
Orry Vaishno Devi case- March 2025
Orry and seven others were booked by Jammu & Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food in Katra. The incident became a major issue because Katra is close to the holy Vaishno Devi shrine, and people called it "disrespectful".
Orry's Lata Mangeshkar Controversy- October 2025
Orry faced serious criticism after he allegedly made disrespectful comments about iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar and Garba star Falguni Pathak. He was slammed for reportedly calling Falguni Patahak a "Falguni peacock" and misnaming Lata Mangeshkar as "Lata Mangeshwari."
Is Orry Gay?
Orry's personal life has been a constant topic online, with many people trying to label his sexuality. However, Orry has not publicly confirmed his sexuality clearly, which is why rumors keep spreading.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.