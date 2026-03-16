Oscars 2026 Best Looks: Top 6 Hottest Outfits of the Night That Stole the Red Carpet | From Bold Gowns to Stunning Couture

The 98th Academy Awards were not just about celebrating the biggest achievements in film. The Oscars 2026 red carpet also turned into a spectacular fashion show where Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived in breathtaking designer outfits. Here are some of the best dressed stars who dominated the Oscars 2026 red carpet.