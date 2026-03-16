Oscars 2026 Complete Winners List: Paul Thomas Anderson, Jessie Buckley, Michael B. Jordan Lead the Big Wins at the 98th Academy Awards | Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?
The 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) celebrated the best achievements in global cinema with major wins. The ceremony saw standout victories by Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson making it one of the most talked about award nights in recent years. Below is the complete winners list from the Oscars 2026 ceremony:
Best Picture Winner
The biggest prize of the night at the Academy Awards went to the film One Battle After Another. The movie impressed critics and audiences alike with its gripping storytelling and strong performances, making it the standout film of the year.
Best Director
Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director Oscar for One Battle After Another. Known for his unique storytelling style, Anderson’s victory marked one of the most celebrated moments of the night.
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in Sinners. His intense role and emotional depth earned him his first Oscar win, making it one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony.
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet. Her portrayal in the film received widespread praise and the award marked a major milestone in her career.
Supporting Actor and Actress
Veteran star Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan earned the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Weapons. Both performances stood out for their depth and impact.
Best Original Screenplay
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners. The gripping story and powerful dialogue played a huge role in the film’s success during the awards season and helped it secure multiple wins at the 98th Academy Awards.
Best Animated Feature Film
The animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters won the Best Animated Feature award, surprising many viewers and critics. The film stood out for its unique animation style and entertaining story, making it a memorable winner at the Oscars 2026 hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Disclaimer
Information in this article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements from the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.