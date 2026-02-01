LIVE TV
  • OTT Releases This Week (2 Feb, 2026-8 Feb, 2026): What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Latest Movies & Web Series

OTT Releases This Week (2 Feb, 2026-8 Feb, 2026): What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | Latest Movies & Web Series

This week brings major OTT releases that are already creating buzz among viewers. Big platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar are dropping back-to-back releases in just a few days. From courtroom drama and relationship stories to Telugu films, there’s something new to watch every day.

Published By: Published: February 1, 2026 13:58:51 IST
Latest OTT Releases This Week (2 February, 2026 to 8 February, 2026)- Top 5
1/7

Latest OTT Releases This Week (2 February, 2026 to 8 February, 2026)- Top 5

Here's a complete look at what's streaming on OTT between February 2 and February 8, 2026.

The Grammy Awards 2026 on JioHotstar
2/7

The Grammy Awards 2026 on JioHotstar

The world's biggest music awards ceremony streams live this week. Expect grand performances, celebrity appearances and major wins. It is available to stream on JioHotstar from February 2, 2026.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari on Prime Video
3/7

Nari Nari Naduma Murari on Prime Video

It is a Telugu classic returning to OTT for fans of vintage cinema. It is known for its music, comedy and strong performances. It will stream from February 4, 2026.

Relationship Goals on Prime Video
4/7

Relationship Goals on Prime Video

It will be released on February 4, 2026. It is a light-hearted series exploring modern relationships and love stories. It focuses on emotions, conflicts and real-life couple dynamics.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 on Netflix
5/7

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 on Netflix

It will be released on February 5, 2026. The popular legal drama returns with new courtroom battles. Mickey Haller faces tougher cases and personal challenges.

The RajaSaab on JioHotstar
6/7

The RajaSaab on JioHotstar

It will be released on February 6, 2026. A highly awaited Telugu film arrives on OTT after its theatrical run. It is packed with drama, entertainment and star power.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports at the time of publishing. OTT release dates and streaming platforms are subject to change at the discretion of the respective platforms. The information is shared for general awareness and does not constitute official confirmation from the streaming services.

