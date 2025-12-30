LIVE TV
  • OTT Releases This Week (December 29, 2025 – January 4, 2026)

Discover the latest movies, series, documentaries, and specials releasing this week across popular OTT platforms. Perfect picks for your year-end and New Year binge-watching.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix India | Dec 30)
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix India | Dec 30)

A gripping crime drama set in West Bengal, exploring police investigations, politics, and power struggles.

Indian Police Force (Amazon Prime Video | Jan 1)
Indian Police Force (Amazon Prime Video | Jan 1)

An action-packed series following elite Indian police officers as they tackle terrorism across major cities.

Showtime (JioHotstar | Dec 29)
Showtime (JioHotstar | Dec 29)

A dramatic look into the glamour, ambition, and rivalry behind the scenes of the Hindi film industry.

Rocket Boys (SonyLIV | Jan 2)
Rocket Boys (SonyLIV | Jan 2)

The inspiring journey of India’s top scientists continues with innovation, challenges, and emotional moments.

Dunki Diaries (ZEE5 | Jan 3)
Dunki Diaries (ZEE5 | Jan 3)

A heartfelt drama focusing on dreams, migration, and survival through powerful storytelling.

Bigg Boss (JioCinema | Ongoing This Week)
Bigg Boss (JioCinema | Ongoing This Week)

New episodes bring high-voltage drama, shocking twists, and intense rivalries inside the house

What Will You Watch?
What Will You Watch?

Crime, action, drama, or reality TV - this week’s OTT releases offer something for every viewer.

