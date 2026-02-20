OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16–22, 2026): New Movies & Web Series Releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More
Searching for the newest OTT releases this week? The third week of February delivers a packed slate of movies and web series across India’s biggest streaming platforms. Here’s your complete streaming guide for February 16 to 22, 2026:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Prime Video)
OTT Release Date: 19 February 2026
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday come together once again for a contemporary romantic comedy helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film explores the chaos of modern relationships where a young couple struggles to balance their undefined “situationship” with family pressure and traditional expectations. Packed with lighthearted moments and vibrant chemistry. The entertainer also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles.
56 Days (Amazon Prime Video)
OTT Release Date: 18 February 2026
Adapted from the bestselling novel by Catherine Ryan Howard. This psychological thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia. Set during a lockdown, the story follows a couple who move in together after just two weeks of dating but 56 days later, a body is discovered in their apartment, exposing hidden secrets and unexpected twists.
Lucky The Superstar (JioHotstar)
OTT Release Date: 20 February 2026
A heartwarming Tamil comedy drama starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan. The story revolves around a stray puppy whose unexpected presence transforms the lives of the people she encounters and eventually sparks a major political upheaval, delivering a strong social message with warmth and humor.
Kennedy (ZEE5)
OTT Release Date: 20 February 2026
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Rahul Bhat as a former cop who has been officially declared dead but continues to work within the criminal underworld. His journey takes a gripping turn when he comes face to face with gangster Saleem, played by Aamir Dalvi, pushing the narrative into an intense and layered space. Sunny Leone appears in a pivotal role that adds to the film’s distinct tone. After a long delay in India, the film is finally set for its release on OTT.
The Night Agent – Season 3 (Netflix)
OTT Release Date: 19 February 2026
After the Season 2 finale, the new chapter follows Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, on a high-stakes global mission that takes him from Istanbul to New York as he hunts a rogue Treasury agent and uncovers a dangerous international funding network. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, with Basso reprising his lead role. The upcoming season also introduces new cast members including Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, David Lyons, and Suraj Sharma.
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
OTT Release Date: 19 February 2026
Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is a Malayalam action-comedy drama film that follows three childhood friends who reunite to revive their dream of building a wrestling ring. However, their vision is hindered by internal conflicts, political interventions, and intense clashes with the local goons.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only.