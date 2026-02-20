OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16–22, 2026): New Movies & Web Series Releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

(Pic Credits: IMDb)

Kennedy (ZEE5)

OTT Release Date: 20 February 2026

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Rahul Bhat as a former cop who has been officially declared dead but continues to work within the criminal underworld. His journey takes a gripping turn when he comes face to face with gangster Saleem, played by Aamir Dalvi, pushing the narrative into an intense and layered space. Sunny Leone appears in a pivotal role that adds to the film’s distinct tone. After a long delay in India, the film is finally set for its release on OTT.