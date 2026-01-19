OTT Releases This Week (January 19-25): 7 Exciting Shows and Films Streaming On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
This week’s OTT slate features a compelling mix of fantasy, romance, regional dramas, and real-life inspired storytelling. With multiple titles releasing on January 23 alongside a high-profile fantasy debut earlier in the week, viewers can expect diverse narratives across genres and languages.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Date: 19 January 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
A fantasy drama set nearly a century before Game of Thrones, the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they journey across Westeros. The story focuses on chivalry, power struggles, and personal honour in a politically fragile realm.
Cheekatilo
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: Prime Video
This Telugu crime thriller revolves around a true-crime podcaster who investigates a long-forgotten serial killing case. As she uncovers hidden truths, the line between past crimes and present danger begins to blur.
Gustaakh Ishq
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
Set in Old Delhi, the film tells the story of a young man searching for a reclusive poet while trying to save his family’s printing press. Along the way, he encounters love, poetry, and the emotional weight of unfulfilled dreams.
Space Gen: Chandrayaan
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: JioHotstar
Inspired by India’s landmark lunar missions, this series highlights the dedication, challenges, and emotional journeys of scientists who worked behind the scenes to make Chandrayaan a historic success.
Tere Ishq Mein
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: Netflix
A romantic drama that explores love, obsession, and emotional vulnerability as two individuals navigate complicated relationships and life-altering choices.
Sirai
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: ZEE5
A Tamil legal drama that examines justice, ethics, and human conscience through intense courtroom battles and morally complex characters.
Mastiii 4
Date: 23 January 2026
Platform: ZEE5
The fourth installment of the popular adult comedy franchise returns with exaggerated humour, chaotic situations, and light-hearted entertainment aimed at franchise fans.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and official release updates. Dates and platforms are subject to change.